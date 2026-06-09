Trade deficit narrowed in April thanks to increase in oil exports

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2026

The trade deficit narrowed slightly in April, according to government data released on Tuesday, driven by energy exports amid supply shortages following the war in the Middle East.

The total trade deficit narrowed by 1.2% to $55.9 billion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal had forecast a figure of $56.1 billion.

American exports of crude oil and petroleum products have skyrocketed since the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February, which prompted Tehran to retaliate by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is a key maritime route for energy transit, leading to a sharp rise in prices.