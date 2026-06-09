Pharmaceutical company GSK buys American company Nuvalent, a specialist in oncology, for $10.6 billion

Published by AFP 9 de junio, 2026

British drugmaker GSK announced Tuesday the purchase of U.S.-based Nuvalent, which specializes in cancer therapies, for $10.6 billion.

Boston-based Nuvalent, listed on the Nasdaq, specializes in the development of precision cancer therapies.

The deal will allow GSK to buy three products in development for lung cancer, considered promising, the lab said in a statement.

Two of them, called zidesamtinib and neladalkib, "could be launched this year if approved by the FDA," the U.S. drug agency, and offer "important new therapeutic options for patients with" two specific forms of lung cancer, GSK CEO Luke Miels noted.

In April, GSK announced that its profit rose 7% in the first quarter to £1.73 billion ($2.3 billion), driven by its cancer and respiratory disease drugs.