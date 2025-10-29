Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de octubre, 2025

Donald Trump landed Wednesday in South Korea, where he held high-level meetings with South Korean President, Lee Jae-myung, and where he is expected to meet Thursday with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. This visit marks the last stop on his Asian tour, which also included stops in Malaysia and Japan.

"We came to an agreement. We did a lot of different things. It was a great session," said the president, visiting the South Korean city of Gyeongju for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit.

However, the leader maticized his words by stating during a dinner with leaders of that bloc, including Lee, that the deal is "practically" closed.

Trump agreed in July to reduce to 15% the tariffs he had imposed on South Korean goods, in exchange for a commitment from Seoul to invest $350 billionin US.

However, high tariffs on vehiclesremained, and the two countries constantly disagreed over the structure of that investment commitment.

Speech at APEC

On Wednesday, after his arrival in the Asian country, the Republican leader spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he spoke about histariff policy and hinted that a trade deal with South Korea could be closed "very soon".

Trump also highlighted deals already signed with Malaysia, Cambodia and Japan, calling them "incredible victories" for regional economic stability.

"The tariffs not only reinforce our alliances, but alsobring peace to the world. On Sunday in Malaysia, we signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords, which put an end forever to the war between Cambodia and Thailand." the president said.

Trump's highest decoration

On the sidelines of the forum, the South Korean leader presented the president with a replica of a historic crown, inspired by the ancient gold crown of theKingdom of Silla on display at the Gyeongju National Museum.

The gesture was part of a welcoming ceremony that also included the presentation of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea's highest decoration, especially for Trump's role in negotiations with North Koreaduring his first term.

More defense spending

President Lee Jae Myung announced Wednesday thathe will increase his country's military spendingto lessen the "burden" on the United States.

Lee said he wants to "modernize" South Korea's alliance with the United States. South Korea's current defense budget is about 1.4 times the total gross domestic product of North Korea, Lee said.

"So our budget, our military spending, is quite significant, and we are ranked number five in terms of our military spending," he added. "However,I know it's important to continue to decrease its burden, the military and defense burden for us, so we will continue to increase our military spending."

Submarine fuel

The South Korean president on Wednesday expressed his desire for the United States to authorize South Koreaaccess to fuel for nuclear-powered submarines, with the aim of matching the capabilities of North Korean and Chinese submarines.

"We don't intend to build nuclear-powered submarines, but because diesel submarines have less submerged navigation capability, there are restrictions on tracking North Korean or Chinese submarines," Lee told Trump during the talks.

"So if you allow usfueling...if we build several submarines equipped with conventional weapons...the U.S. military's burden could be significantly reduced," he added.

Previous governments in South Korea expressed interest in developing nuclear-powered submarines, but Washington has maintained its opposition for decades.

There will be no meeting with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump confirmed thathe will not meetwith North Korean leader Kim Jong Unduring his trip to South Korea.

Trump made his comments to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, adding that he remainedcommitted to peaceon the Korean Peninsula.

"I know Kim Jong Un very well. We get along very well. The truth is thatwe have not been able to finalize the timetable. President Xi is coming tomorrow, and it's something that's obviously very important for the world, for all of us," the president said during the bilateral meeting in Gyeongju.