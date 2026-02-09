Operation between ICE and West Virginia leaves 650 illegal immigrants detained, among them 'drug traffickers and violent criminals'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of 650 illegal immigrants, including "drug traffickers, violent criminals and thieves." As explained from the agency commanded by Kristi Noem, the arrests were the product of two weeks of joint operations between local West Virginia agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to a DHS release, some of the detainees were Enrique Vergara, convicted of assault with a weapon and robbery; Julian Fiero-Garza, convicted of vehicle theft; Brayan Josue Canelas-Giron, convicted of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic violence, weapons offenses and property damage; and Gustavo Sanchez, convicted of possession of drugs and weapons, driving under the influence of alcohol, robbery and resisting arrest.

“7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We would love for state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help us remove criminal illegal aliens, partnerships with law enforcement are critical to having the resources we need to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country," said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

"If we work together, we can make America safe again. Sanctuary politicians who refuse to cooperate with DHS law enforcement are putting their own constituents in danger and wasting valuable law enforcement resources," she added.

As for the 287(g) agreements, they are a key mechanism for cooperation between the federal government and local law enforcement. The provision is within the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 and authorizes DHS to delegate certain immigration functions to state and local authorities. Specifically, it allows these local agents to act as "immigration agents" in certain circumstances.

Once a style agreement is signed between the federal government and a state, for example West Virginia, its agents receive federal training and the authority to arrest "criminal illegal immigrants, including murderers, gang members, rapists, pedophiles and terrorists from American communities."

"This program also supports partners with financial reimbursement. These historic partnerships are a force multiplier for DHS as the Trump Administration continues to use every tool in its toolbox to find, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens," DHS said.