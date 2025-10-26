Cambodia and Thailand sign truce agreement in the presence of Trump

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de octubre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump co-sponsored a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on Sunday in Malaysia, on the first stop of an Asian tour that will include a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The document was signed by Prime Ministers Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand and Hun Manet of Cambodia, along with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following a recent bloody border standoff.

The agreement also calls for the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, according to a Cambodian government statement.

The two Asian neighbors agreed to an initial truce in late July, and have since traded accusations of violating it.

On the flight to Malaysia, Trump claimed credit for the truce agreement, and on Sunday during the signing he called it a "monumental step." However, analysts point out that a comprehensive final peace agreement between the two Southeast Asian countries has yet to be reached.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who has accompanied the peace negotiations, said the new agreement envisages establishing regional observers in the border areas of conflict.

"The two countries should withdraw their respective heavy weapons from the relevant areas and, secondly, both countries should make efforts to de-mine or remove and destroy mines laid on the borders," Hasan added according to an AFP report.

Trump also announced the signing of a major trade agreement between the US and Malaysia, without giving further details of the matter.