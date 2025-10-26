Trump urges DOJ to investigate alleged 2020 voter fraud after claiming this was a "far bigger scandal" than NBA's

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the Justice Department to investigate alleged election rigging committed by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election, when the Republican leader lost to then-Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump commented that this was a considerably bigger scandal than the illegal gambling operations linked to several NBA stars, asserting that the election five years ago was "rigged and stolen" and therefore represents a "much bigger scandal" that deserves to be investigated. Likewise, the conservative leader added that he doesnot support early voting and that he considers himself in favor of requiring voter identification before allowing citizens to vote.

"What’s worse, the NBA Players cheating at cards, and probably much else, or the Democrats cheating on Elections. The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our “President!” We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much “gusto” as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms. No mail-in or “Early” Voting, Yes to Voter ID! Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being “shipped.” GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!

" wrote Trump.

While the Republican leader has claimed on numerous occasions that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen, the truth is that, so far, there appears to be no evidence to validate that claim.