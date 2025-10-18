Trump commutes former Republican lawmaker George Santos' sentence and releases him from prison

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of former New York Republican congressman George Santos, just months after he entered prison, in what has been considered one of the most controversial cases the country has witnessed in recent years. "George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!" Trump wrote in a statement posted on his Truth Social account.

Santos was sentenced by authorities to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to different types of crimes, such as aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. The former Republican lawmaker was even expelled from Congress, after an investigation revealed that he had falsified much of his resume, in addition to his own campaign finance reports.

Trump assured that there were worse cases among Democrats.

Likewise, Trump explained that there were considerably worse cases than those of Santos within the ranks of the Democratic Party, even assuring that some had done more serious things than those of the former Republican legislator. The president cited the case of Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who lied about his military record.

"I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal came up again. As everyone remembers, “Da Nang” stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face. He was “a Great Hero,” he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened! He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else. His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP. This is far worse than what George Santos did," Trump said.