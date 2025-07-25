George Santos' final goodbye before going to prison: 'I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de julio, 2025

As the time draws near for him to begin his seven-year sentence for fraud, former New York Republican congressman George Santos, known for his catwalk-like flair, has said his final goodbye on his X account.

"Well, darlings… The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed," Santos wrote, maintaining and nursing his dandy style to the end. "From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news what a ride it’s been! Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried… most days."

He then addressed both his followers and critics, thanking them and leaving what seemed to be a message of hope — perhaps for himself.

"To my supporters: You made this wild political cabaret worth it. To my critics: Thanks for the free press. I may be leaving the stage (for now), but trust me legends never truly exit. Forever fabulously yours, George."

Santos, ostracized after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, is scheduled to report to a federal prison this Friday to serve an 87‑month sentence. Until the very last moment, the former congressman — a vocal admirer of Trump — had been hoping for a presidential pardon, but it never came.

In an interview with Politico, Santos admitted that a presidential pardon now seems distant — almost impossible.

"I don’t think he can," Santos said. "He’s in a position where he needs to put the country ahead of one man, and that’s just a fact. He would lose support in the House from Republicans who have already capitulated."

Although Santos has accepted his fate of going to prison for his crimes, he has publicly lashed out at political figures who, in his view, deserve the same punishment. He has also criticized former Republican colleagues — including Representatives Nick LaLota and Mike Lawler — for what he says was abandoning him to his fate.

In recent days, the former Republican congressman has also voiced fears for his safety, particularly because he is gay and a former politician. He admitted that he doesn’t feel prepared for prison life and lacks the toughness to survive it.

"I don’t know that I’ll survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison," Santos said in a conversation with Tucker Carlson. "I’m not a streetwise guy; I don’t know how to fight."

In a post on X, Santos once again made it clear that he fears retaliation in prison.

"I’m heading to prison; folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there. If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie… full stop."

However, in his call with Politico, the former congressman seemed more worried about the isolation he’ll face in prison than about his own safety.

"I’m not allowed technology at all, and I’ve been notified that I will not be allowed to do interviews either," Santos said. "They’re shutting me up essentially."

"There's not much left to say, anyway," he acknowledged. "I guess I put it all out there (...) It’s essentially: sorry. To keep it simple, I should have done better, not for me, but for everyone else as well. Sorry to everyone."