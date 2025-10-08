Trump calls for an investigation into Senator Richard Blumenthal for misrepresenting his military service: 'There is a Congressman sitting in prison for lying about his past'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump hit back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who admitted in the past to "misrepresenting" his military record during the Vietnam War.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump picked up on the lawmaker's old scandal and did so in his trademark snarky tone, calling out the 79-year-old Democrat "Sanctimonious Richard 'Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal," in reference to the senator's own stories over the years about his alleged stint in Vietnam.

"This guy shouldn’t even be in the U.S. Senate. It should be investigated, and Justice should be sought. Right now there is a Congressman sitting in prison for lying about his past during a campaign. Well, those lies were nothing compared to those of Richard 'Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal," the president wrote, recalling the case of former Republican lawmaker George Santos, who faces a stiff seven-year prison sentence for fraud and identity theft.

Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023 after it came to light that he fabricated much of his resume and misled donors and voters during an election campaign he financed, in part, by committing federal crimes. According to Trump, Blumenthal's lies were far worse than Santos' deceptions.

The president's attack on the Democratic senator came hours after a heated hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Attorney General Pam Bondi precisely confronted Blumenthal.

The Democratic senator questioned her about alleged irregularities in lobbying activities by her former law firm, Ballard Partners, in connection with the American Express Global Business Travel merger.

However, Bondi responded by raising her tone and firing back: "Sen. Blumenthal, I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service. You lied — you admitted you lied to be elected a U.S. senator."

The episode quickly went viral on social media and prompted Trump's reaction, who seized the moment to recall the case that in 2010 called into question the senator's credibility.

At the time, Blumenthal acknowledged having "misspoken" on several occasions by claiming to have served in Vietnam, when in fact he was part of the Marine Corps Reserve and was never deployed.