Trump pushes for a negotiation with Russia after meeting with Zelenskyy: Let both claim Victory!

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump sent a direct message to Kiev and Moscow after meeting Friday at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform after the meeting, Trump called for an immediate end to the conflict and called on Ukraine and Russia to negotiate.

"[The meeting] was very interesting and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing and make a deal!" Trump wrote.

Let them both claim victory!

In his message, Trump proposed putting a stop to the war by using current battlefield positions as a temporary base. "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and guts," he said. "They should stop where they are. "Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" he added.

The president also called for an end to international spending on the conflict. "No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent," he wrote.

Trump further reiterated that the war would not have happened under his administration: "This is a war that would have never started if I were President." And he closed his statement with a call to the troops on the front lines: "Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week - No more, go home to your families in peace!"