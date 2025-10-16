Journalists leave Pentagon over Hegseth's new 'common sense' conditions for the press

Published by Agustina Blanco 15 de octubre, 2025

Dozens of journalists covering the Department of War handed over their access credentials to the Pentagon on Wednesday, opting to leave their offices rather than accept a media policy that, they say, limits their ability to report unauthorized information, even if it is unclassified.

The measure, pushed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, has been described by the government as "common sense" but has generated a collective backlash from media organizations, which see it as a threat to press freedom.

Between 40 and 50 reporters waited together until 4 p.m., the deadline set by the Department of War to vacate the building. As the deadline approached, boxes of documents were lined up in the hallways, and journalists carried chairs, photocopiers, books and personal photos into the parking lot from their now-empty workspaces. Shortly after 4 p.m., the group marched together after turning in their credentials, marking a collective exodus unprecedented in military coverage, according to a review by ABC7 Los Angeles.

The new policy, introduced last month with a deadline to sign by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, requires journalists to sign an oath to refrain from obtaining or disclosing any information—classified or otherwise—without explicit approval from Hegseth or an authorized official. Those who fail to comply could be considered "a security or integrity risk" and face immediate expulsion.

The memorandum states that access to the Pentagon is a privilege, not a right, and prohibits reporters from freely roaming the building, requiring them to display visible accreditation and to be accompanied by an escort in most areas.

Hegseth defended the rules on social media. In a post on X on Monday, he wrote: "Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES":

Press no longer roams free

Press must wear visible badge

Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts DONE.

Pentagon now has same rules as every U.S military installation

In response to critics such as The Atlantic and The Washington Post, he replied with a waving hand emoji, hinting at a goodbye.