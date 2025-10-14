Several US airports refuse to play Kristi Noem's video criticizing Democrats for the government shutdown

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de octubre, 2025

Amid the prolonged federal government shutdown now entering its second week, several key airports in the United States have refused to play a video from secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, in which she directly criticizes Democrats for the budget impasse that has left thousands of federal employees, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA), working without pay.

The ad, which generated controversy for its partisan tone, seeks to alert travelers to possible delays at security checkpoints, but has been called "political" and potentially in violation of federal regulations by airport authorities.

The video, distributed by TSA to be projected on screens near security lines, shows Noem explaining:

"It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

Currently playing at every public airport in America:@Sec_Noem: "We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact you — and it is our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government." pic.twitter.com/hwVfwLxVJR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025

In addition, the secretary concludes by emphasizing, "We will continue to do all that we can do avoid delays that will impact your travel. And our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

According to reports from Fox News, at least seven major airports have rejected the TSA's request to play the message, citing concerns about its partisan nature and possible violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty.

Which airports refuse to air the video



Airports that refused include Las Vegas (Harry Reid International), Phoenix (Sky Harbor), Seattle-Tacoma (Sea-Tac), Portland (PDX) in Oregon, Charlotte Douglas in North Carolina, Cleveland Hopkins in Ohio, and three facilities in the New York area, including John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA) and Newark Liberty (EWR).

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport issued a statement indicating that it supports "bipartisan efforts to end the shutdown" and is exploring ways to assist affected federal employees, but rejected the video for its "political nature of the content."

Similarly, the Port of Portland, operator of Portland International Airport, confirmed that it would not consent to its reproduction, believing it violates the Hatch Act and Oregon state law, which prohibit partisan activities by government employees.