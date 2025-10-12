Trump gives Dan Scavino expanded role at the White House

Published by Israel Duro 12 de octubre, 2025

Dan Scavino is gaining traction in the White House. Donald Trump announced Sunday in a post on Truth Social that the current deputy chief of staff will also assume the duties of running the Office of Personnel, following the appointment of Sergio Gor as ambassador to India.

In the announcement, Trump praised the work of both men to date and expressed confidence that they will perform excellently in their new responsibilities.

Responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all government positions

Regarding Scavino, he stressed that from now on, "Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!"