Trump’s endorsement helps his Republican candidate prevail in tough Tennessee district race

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de octubre, 2025

Former Tennessee state General Services commissioner Matt Van Epps emerged as the winner of the Republican race to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Mark Green, according to the latest projections from Decision Desk HQ and The Associated Press. Van Epps, who recieved a surprise last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump, defeated a crowded field of Republican contenders, including top contenders such as state Rep. Gino Bulso and former legislative adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell, Mason Foley.

With his victory, Van Epps will thus face Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn in December, after several projections already had her as the winner of a primary election in which only four candidates participated to secure the Democratic nomination. “Thank you to the people of central and western Tennessee! Our campaign, backed by Donald J. Trump, won by a landslide tonight! Now, on to Dec. 2! We’re going to win the general election and keep this seat RED!” Van Epps wrote on X.

Trump announced his endorsement of Van Epps last week, after noting in a post on his Truth Social account that as "A West Point Graduate, and Combat Decorated Army Helicopter Pilot, Matt knows the WISDOM and COURAGE required to Defend our Country." Likewise, the former Tennessee state General Services commissioner also received the endorsement of several influential Republicans, including Club for Growth president David McIntosh and the state's Republican governor himself, Bill Lee.