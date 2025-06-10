Mark Green announces early retirement from House to join private sector

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de junio, 2025

Republican Congressman Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, announced Monday that he will leave his post early to join the private sector. His departure will be finalized as soon as the House votes again on the legislative package promoted by Donald Trump, dubbed the "Great Wonderful Bill."

Green, who has represented the 7th District of Tennessee since 2019, called the new professional opportunity "too exciting to pass up" and assured that his decision has already been communicated to the House speaker and the rest of his fellow lawmakers.

A final step before the farewell

The lawmaker's departure will come after the second vote on the legislative reconciliation package that pushes Trump's immigration agenda. The initiative was initially approved by a narrow 215-214 margin, and is currently under review in the Senate. If senators introduce modifications - as expected - the House will have to ratify the final version before its eventual enactment.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from Congress. Recently, I was offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up (...) I will resign from Congress as soon as the House votes once again on the reconciliation package," Green said in a statement initially broadcast by Fox News.

Conservative legacy and support for Trump

During his time in Congress, Green was noted for his steadfast defense of conservative policies. In his farewell message, he highlighted his collaboration with Trump to strengthen the southern border, the passage of tax cuts and his role at the forefront of the impeachment process against former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Green also revealed that he had already considered retiring at the end of the previous Congress, but decided to remain in office to ensure that Trump's border security priorities moved forward legislatively.

A district that will remain Republican While it has not yet been revealed which company or sector Green will join, all indications are that his departure will not alter Republican control over his seat. In the last presidential election, Trump won that district by more than 20 points over Kamala Harris. Once the resignation becomes official, a special election will be called to elect his successor.



Countdown calendar.

Republican leaders expect final passage of the bill to occur before July 4. If the Senate modifies the original bill, the House will have to vote again. Only then can the bill be sent to the desk of Trump, who has made border security one of the main focuses of his legislative agenda.