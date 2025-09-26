Trump tells pregnant women not to take Tylenol 'unless absolutely necessary'

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 26 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday advised pregnant women to only use Tylenol when necessary, and to not give it to young children.

"Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The post comes after Trump on Monday advised pregnant women not to take Tylenol because it could be linked to a recent rise in autism, according to a highly anticipated Health and Human Services report.

Tylenol and generic acetaminophen are the most commonly used pain relief and fever reduction drugs for pregnant women, who are already advised against using Advil or generic ibuprofen because of the risk of miscarriage and birth defects.

Trump said the Food and Drug Administration will be informing doctors that the use of acetaminophen, used in Tylenol, “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism.

“Taking Tylenol is not good," Trump said during remarks at the White House. "All pregnant women should talk to their doctors about limiting the use of this medication while pregnant.”

A spokesperson for Tylenol maker Kenvue told Politico that the company strongly disagreed with any suggestion linking Tylenol to autism, claiming that discouraging women from using the drug would force them to make “dangerous choices” between enduring pain that could be harmful to them and their babies, and taking riskier pain relief drugs.

Trump also said on Monday that HHS wants to get mercury and aluminum out of vaccines.

"We want no mercury in the vaccine," Trump said. "We want no aluminum in the vaccine. The MMR, I think, should be taken separately. This is based on what I feel."

