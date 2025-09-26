Tylenol clarifies a 2017 post that was recently highlighted by the White House

Published by Sabrina Martin 25 de septiembre, 2025

Kenvue, maker of Tylenol, clarified a 2017 post made on its social media that was rescinded by the Trump administration amid its recommendation to limit the use of acetaminophen in pregnant women because of a possible link to autism.

The Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) had highlighted a post written eight years ago by the brand's account, which read, "We don’t actually recommend using any of our products while pregnant." Following the White House warning earlier in the week, the message was re-circulated and raised questions about the safety of the painkiller.

The company's current position

Kenvue explained that that response was an isolated comment and is being taken out of context today. "We do not make recommendations on taking any medications in pregnancy because that is the job of a healthcare provider," the company said in its statement.

The drugmaker insisted that its guidance on Tylenol has not changed and reiterated that pregnant women should always consult a healthcare professional before consuming any over-the-counter medication. It further stated that the original post was directed to a tweet that was deleted, preventing the full exchange from being seen.