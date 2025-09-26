Tylenol clarifies a 2017 post that was recently highlighted by the White House
A post from eight years ago, retweeted by HHS, stated that its products were not recommended for use during pregnancy.
Kenvue, maker of Tylenol, clarified a 2017 post made on its social media that was rescinded by the Trump administration amid its recommendation to limit the use of acetaminophen in pregnant women because of a possible link to autism.
The Department of Health and Human Services(HHS) had highlighted a post written eight years ago by the brand's account, which read, "We don’t actually recommend using any of our products while pregnant." Following the White House warning earlier in the week, the message was re-circulated and raised questions about the safety of the painkiller.
The company's current position
Kenvue explained that that response was an isolated comment and is being taken out of context today. "We do not make recommendations on taking any medications in pregnancy because that is the job of a healthcare provider," the company said in its statement.
The drugmaker insisted that its guidance on Tylenol has not changed and reiterated that pregnant women should always consult a healthcare professional before consuming any over-the-counter medication. It further stated that the original post was directed to a tweet that was deleted, preventing the full exchange from being seen.
Debate over the safety of acetaminophen.
Both the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) maintain the position that acetaminophen is safe in pregnancy. The latter organization stressed in a recent statement that, although some studies have explored a possible risk of autism and ADHD, scientific reviews have not confirmed a direct link.
While the White House calls for caution, both the pharmaceutical industry and major medical organizations insist that decisions about painkiller use should be made on a case-by-case basis and under professional supervision.