Trump signs memorandum mandating action against "organized political violence"

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday ordering action against "organized political violence." Among the actions proposed by the Republican is earmarking funds to prevent and protect the country from threats.

"The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts," President Trump said in the memo in which he recalled the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the attack on the ICE field office in Dallas.

In this regard, the president said that through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will dismantle and eradicate networks, entities and organizations that he assured promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against the rights of Americans.

The Republican explained that the National Joint Terrorism Task Force and its field offices will coordinate and oversee a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, prosecute and dismantle "entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law. This strategy will include investigative measures."

In addition, Trump stated that "the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall designate domestic terrorism a national priority area and develop appropriate grant programs to allocate funding for law enforcement partners to detect, prevent, and protect against threats arising from this area."