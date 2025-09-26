Trump signs memorandum mandating action against "organized political violence"
The president noted that through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will dismantle and root out networks, entities and organizations that - he assured - promote organized violence, violent intimidation and conspiracies against the rights of Americans.
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Thursday ordering action against "organized political violence." Among the actions proposed by the Republican is earmarking funds to prevent and protect the country from threats.
"The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts," President Trump said in the memo in which he recalled the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the attack on the ICE field office in Dallas.
The Republican explained that the National Joint Terrorism Task Force and its field offices will coordinate and oversee a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, prosecute and dismantle "entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law. This strategy will include investigative measures."
In addition, Trump stated that "the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall designate domestic terrorism a national priority area and develop appropriate grant programs to allocate funding for law enforcement partners to detect, prevent, and protect against threats arising from this area."
"Continuing violence from radical left terrorists ... must be stopped"
In the message he insisted that political violence must stop.
"This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to 'Nazis.' The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped." Trump posted on Truth Social.
