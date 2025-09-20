The White House assures that TikTok will have a board of directors with a US majority

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de septiembre, 2025

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, announced that any agreement for TikTok’s Chinese parent company to sell its U.S. operations would require the creation of a board of directors with a U.S. majority.

"There will be 7 seats on the board that controls the app in the United States, and 6 of those seats will be Americans," Leavitt said in a conversation with Fox News.

"the data and privacy will be led by one of America’s greatest tech companies, Oracle, and the algorithm will also be controlled by America," she added.

The White House has threatened the Chinese platform with banning its local activities on national security grounds if it does not sell its business in the United States.

According to Leavitt, all these points are part of an agreement between the parties, with only a few details remaining to be finalized.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday after a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that signing an agreement on TikTok could now be a "mere formality."

Unlike Washington, Beijing has not commented on the conversation the two heads of state held.