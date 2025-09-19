The chairman of the New York Democratic Party refuses to endorse Zohran Mamdani

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de septiembre, 2025

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York Democratic Party, confirmed that he will not endorse Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral election. Despite the young progressive winning the party's nomination in June, Jacobs, a Long Island moderate, decided to detach himself from his policies in dialogue with The New York Times and The Hill.

Jacobs separated himself from the state's governor, Kathy Hochul, who recently aligned herself behind the 33-year-old assemblyman. While the New York Democratic Party chairman called the alarmism surrounding Mamdani's campaign an "overreaction," he made it clear that he does not share his ideals and policies.

"I strongly disagree with his views on the State of Israel. Furthermore, I reject the platform of the so-called Democratic Socialists of America and do not believe that it represents the principles, values or policies of the Democratic Party," Jacobs told the Times.

In turn, according to the aforementioned media outlet, Jacobs "told associates in recent days that he would sooner resign as chairman than back Mr. Mamdani."

In addition, Jacobs told The Hill that his main differences with Mamdani are over "how" to address the major issues plaguing New Yorkers.

According to the latest polls, Mamdani comfortably leads the race. With less than two months to go before the election, he beats Andrew Cuomo(I), Curtis Sliwa (R) and incumbent Eric Adams (I). The young assemblyman, identified with the more socialist faction of the Democratic Party, recently headlined a campaign rally alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Before Jacobs, other state chairs declined to endorse some nominees for key races. Examples include James Evans of Utah in 2016, who refused to endorse Donald Trump, and Glenn Clary of Alaska, who did the same for Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 Senate election.