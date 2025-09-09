Mamdani clear frontrunner for NYC mayor: Poll

Democrat Zohran Mamdani stands as the clear front runner in the race to become the next mayor of New York City, a recent poll has revealed.

Mamdani surged to prominence after defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., for the party nomination. Cuomo has pursued an independence bid in the wake of his initial loss, with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa also running.

Mamdani racked up 46% support in the four-way contest in the latest New York Times/Siena University survey. Cuomo placed second with 24%, while Sliwa drew 15%, and Adams garnered 9% support.

Should it come down to a two-way race against Cuomo, however, Mamdani would lead with 48% to the former governor's 44%.

Conducted Sept. 2-6, the survey questioned 1,284 likely voters in New York City and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.6%.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.





