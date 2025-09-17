Judge orders Rudy Giuliani to pay $1.4 million in outstanding legal fees

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de septiembre, 2025

Rudy Giuliani will have to pay $1.4 million in unpaid legal bills. So ruled Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled in favor of the firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP. The former Republican mayor had disowned the invoices, claiming he never accepted the fees.

The case concerns the work of attorney Robert Costello for Giuliani's defense in connection with federal investigations into his role in Ukraine, as well as his work for President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. He was also investigated for his role in Fulton County. The work period Costello cited runs from November 2019 to July 2023.

The counsel also stated that they assisted Giuliani in several civil lawsuits and disciplinary proceedings, which ultimately led to the suspension of his law licenses in Washington, D.C., and New York.

According to the firm, the initial invoices sent to Giuliani amounted to $1.57 million. As they specified, the Republican initially paid about $194,000 and then another $20,000.

"First, he provides no details to support this denial, such as his mailing address and how often and when he checks his mail. Second, and more tellingly, one of his checks references his DHC file number … and one references an invoice number," the judge wrote in his ruling.

As for payment, Engoron ruled that Giuliani must pay $1.4 million plus interest, which began accruing in October 2023.

The Republican expressed himself before the ruling through a statement released by a spokesperson: "I can't express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done. It's a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees."

Judge Engoron was also at the helm of the civil fraud trial against Trump. In 2024, he imposed a $350 million fine on his business empire. In August of this year, an appeals court overturned the fine.