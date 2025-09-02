Rudy Giuliani was released from the hospital after a car accident that left him seriously injured

Published by Sabrina Martin 1 de septiembre, 2025

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was released Monday after receiving treatment for injuries he suffered in a car crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

His son, Andrew Giuliani, confirmed the news on the Cats & Cosby radio show. "I’m happy to report that he got out of the hospital today. He’s walking, thank God," he stated. He added that his father suffered a fractured vertebra and "he’s in a lot of pain."

The accident and injuries

On Saturday, the vehicle in which Giuliani was traveling was struck from behind at high speed, according to his security chief, Michael Ragusa. Following the crash, he was transported to a local trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a thoracic vertebrae fracture, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.

Pre-impact aid

Minutes before the accident, Giuliani had stopped his vehicle to assist a female victim of domestic violence. He called 911 and remained at the scene until police arrived to ensure the woman's safety. It was after resuming his commute that the collision occurred.