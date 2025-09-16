Vance responds angrily to media 'smears' against Charlie Kirk

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de septiembre, 2025

On Monday, Vice President JD Vance hosted a special two-hour episode of "The Charlie Kirk Show" from the White House in memory of his friend and political ally Charlie Kirk, who was killed last Wednesday during a college event in Utah.

The broadcast, marked by moments of mourning, outrage and prayer, brought together key figures in the conservative movement and members of the administration. Among the guests were Tucker Carlson, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, as well as close friends and colleagues of the activist.

Criticism of attacks on Kirk

In his remarks, Vance lashed out at what he called dishonest attacks on Kirk's legacy. The vice president referred in particular to an article published in The Nation by Elizabeth Spiers, which said that "Charlie Kirk's legacy deserves no mourning."

Vance recalled that Spiers described Kirk as an "unrepentant racist, transphobe, homophobe, and misogynist" and, referring to his role as a father, wrote that he "had children, as do many vile people." To Vance, these statements not only distorted the Turning Point USA founder's arguments, especially his positions on affirmative action and individual merit, but also represented a slur against a young husband and father who had just been murdered.

"I was struck, not just by the dishonesty of the smear, but by the glee over a young husband's and young father's death," he said.