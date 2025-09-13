Trump demands NATO to stop buying Russian oil and threatens China with new tariffs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is ready to implement new sanctions against Moscow, on condition that NATO countries stop buying Russian oil.

The president also suggested that members of the alliance increase from 50% to 100% the tariffs on China to press for an end to the Ukraine war.

"I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA," the president said in a message on Truth Social.

For the Republican leader, who met in August with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putinin Alaska, it is "shocking" that NATO members buy Russian oil, and he considers that fact weakens his bargaining power with Moscow.

"I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when," the president added.

More tariffs need to be imposed on China

Trump further proposed that NATO members impose tariffs on China, amid suspicions that it has strengthened its strategic cooperation with Moscow. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Putin in Beijing.

"I believe that [NATO countries no longer buying Russian oil], plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR."

"China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip," he added in the message he presented as a "letter to all NATO nations and the world."

If the 32-nation alliance "does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved," he said. "If not, you are just wasting my time."