NATO launches operation 'Eastern Sentry' after Russia violated Polish airspace

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de septiembre, 2025

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced the launch of a new operation - dubbed Eastern Sentry - in response to the intrusion of several Russian drones into Polish airspace that occurred this week.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus G. Grynkewich, met Friday to finalize the details of Eastern Sentry, which will launch the alliance in the coming days.

Following the meeting, Rutte and General Grynkewich held a press conference to confirm the launch of the operation, which will aim to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank against threats such as the one embodied by Russia.

"The violation of Poland’s airspace earlier this week is not an isolated incident and impacts more than just Poland. While a full assessment of the incident is ongoing, NATO is not waiting, we are acting," General Grynkewich noted.

"Eastern Sentry will deliver even more focused and flexible deterrence and defence where and when needed to protect our people and deter against further reckless and dangerous acts like what occurred earlier this week," he added.

Several countries will cede military assets for the operation

For his part, Rutte said Eastern Sentry will serve to "further strengthen our positions along our eastern flank," adding that some of the countries that make up NATO will begin to cede military resources for this new operation.

"Eastern Sentry will add flexibility and strengh to our posture. And make clear that, as a defensive Alliance, we are always ready to defend," Rutte stressed.

Specifically, Denmark will deliver two F-16 fighter jets and an anti-aircraft warfare frigate, France will provide three Rafales fighter jets and Germany will give four Eurofighter combat aircraft.

This is not the first time Russia has violated NATO airspace

Aside from talking about operation Eastern Sentry, the NATO secretary general used his appearance to clarify what happened this week in Polish airspace, as well as confirming that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred with the Kremlin as the aggressor.

"While this was the largest concentration of violations of NATO airspace that we have seen, what happened on Wednesday was not an isolated incident. Russia’s recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency. We have seen drones violate our airspace in Romania, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Whether intentional or not, it is dangerous. And unacceptable," Rutte remarked.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, several Russian Geran-2 drones invaded Polish airspace without authorization, prompting Warsaw to activate defense protocols and invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to formalize urgent consultations with the other NATO allies. The devices were shot down by the Polish Army.