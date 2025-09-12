'It's very much what they tried to do with me': Trump surprised by Brazilian Supreme Court's condemnation of Bolsonaro

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump expressed surprise on Thursday at Brazil's Supreme Court's decision in finding ex-president Jair Bolsonaro guilty of allegedly attempting a coup d'état.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump expressed surprise at the ruling that leaves Bolsonaro with a sentence of more than 27 years in prison. "I watched the trial, I know him very well. As a foreign leader, I thought he was a good president. It is very surprising that this could happen. It's very much what they tried to do with me, but they didn't get away with it at all. He was a good man, and I don't see that happening," the Republican leader said.

Trump previously called the judicial process a "witch hunt" and compared it to his own legal challenges. In that vein, a few weeks ago, the Trump administration applied tariffs of 50% on Brazilian imports, a measure that the president explicitly linked to the lawsuit against Bolsonaro, describing it as a political persecution.

In addition, the Department of the Treasury, under the hand of Scott Bessent, imposed sanctions against the assets of Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over the case.