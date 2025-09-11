Brazil: Supreme Court finds Bolsonaro guilty of planning military coup

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de septiembre, 2025

Brazil's Supreme Court convicted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating an attempted military coup after losing the 2022 elections, in a ruling that pits him against a possible prison sentence of up to 43 years. The decision was made by a majority of the judges.

The judge Cármen Lúcia Antunes Rocha, in a decisive vote, condemned Bolsonaro for attempting to "sow the evil seed of anti-democracy" by trying to stay in power by force. Along with her, the judges Alexandre de Moraes and Flávio Dino singled out the former president as the leader of a "criminal organization" that sought to destabilize the democratic order between July 2021 and January 2023.

During this period, according to Moraes, a plot was hatched that culminated in the violent riots of January 8, 2023, when Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the Supreme Court, the presidential palace, and Congress in Brasília.

For his part, Judge Luiz Fux voted to acquit Bolsonaro, arguing that there was insufficient evidence of his direct involvement in the plot or in an alleged plot to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Judge Moraes. However, Fux convicted two close allies of Bolsonaro, ex-defense minister Walter Braga Nettoand Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, for their role in the conspiracy, according to review The Guardian.

Bolsonaro's final sentence will be defined this Friday following the vote of Judge Cristiano Zanin.



A ruling with political echoes



The trial has generated a whirlwind of reactions in a deeply polarized Brazil. While some celebrate the conviction as a triumph of democratic institutions, others warn that Bolsonaro's political movement remains a force.

On the other hand, Bolsonarista lawmakers have proposed an amnesty for the former president and those involved in the January 8 riots, arguing that it would help "pacify" the country.

Currently, the former president is under house arrest in Brasilia, guarded by agents to prevent him from seeking refuge in a foreign embassy.