Brazil: Supreme Court finds Bolsonaro guilty of planning military coup
Jair Bolsonaro's final sentence will be defined this Friday following a vote by Judge Cristiano Zanin. The former president of Brazil faces a possible sentence of up to 43 years in prison.
Brazil's Supreme Court convicted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating an attempted military coup after losing the 2022 elections, in a ruling that pits him against a possible prison sentence of up to 43 years. The decision was made by a majority of the judges.
The judge Cármen Lúcia Antunes Rocha, in a decisive vote, condemned Bolsonaro for attempting to "sow the evil seed of anti-democracy" by trying to stay in power by force. Along with her, the judges Alexandre de Moraes and Flávio Dino singled out the former president as the leader of a "criminal organization" that sought to destabilize the democratic order between July 2021 and January 2023.
During this period, according to Moraes, a plot was hatched that culminated in the violent riots of January 8, 2023, when Bolsonaro supporters ransacked the Supreme Court, the presidential palace, and Congress in Brasília.
For his part, Judge Luiz Fux voted to acquit Bolsonaro, arguing that there was insufficient evidence of his direct involvement in the plot or in an alleged plot to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Judge Moraes. However, Fux convicted two close allies of Bolsonaro, ex-defense minister Walter Braga Nettoand Lt. Col. Mauro Cid, for their role in the conspiracy, according to review The Guardian.
Opinion
Towards Brazilian autocracy
Karina Mariani
A ruling with political echoes
The trial has generated a whirlwind of reactions in a deeply polarized Brazil. While some celebrate the conviction as a triumph of democratic institutions, others warn that Bolsonaro's political movement remains a force.
On the other hand, Bolsonarista lawmakers have proposed an amnesty for the former president and those involved in the January 8 riots, arguing that it would help "pacify" the country.
Currently, the former president is under house arrest in Brasilia, guarded by agents to prevent him from seeking refuge in a foreign embassy.
U.S. sanctions against Alexandre de Moraes
The Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), imposed sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act, blocking any assets of Moraes in U.S. territory and prohibiting transactions with U.S. persons or entities.
These actions follow the revocation of his visa and those of his immediate family members by the State Department for his role in censorship campaigns against U.S. citizens.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described Moraes as responsible for a "witch hunt" that threatens U.S. interests and freedoms.
For his part, President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on most Brazilian products, effective August 6, in response to the political persecution against Bolsonaro and his followers, considered a serious violation of human rights, although about 700 key products, such as aircraft, energy, and orange juice, were exempted to mitigate economic impacts.