Storm of left-wing hate revels in Charlie Kirk’s murder online

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk, the conservative political activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University. President Donald Trump himself confirmed the assassination of his loyal ally on social media.

As Trump reinvented the Republican Party, Kirk embodied the new populist conservatism of that political wing in the age of social media. Trump has credited Kirk with mobilizing the youth vote in his favor and the "radical left" rhetoric with ending the life of the 31-year-old father.

As authorities hunt those behind what is seen as a political assassination, a massive outpouring of leftist hatred has flooded digital platforms, celebrating the death of the ‘martyr of truth.’

Thousands of messages flooded X, Tiktok and Facebook after the news that shocked the country and much of the world. Videos, statements and writings full of hate and celebration opened space on the Internet. We share some of these publications:

"I support Charlie Kirk's killer. He did us a favor; I would have killed him myself," says a Seattle protester at a candlelight vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk on the day of his death in a video compiled by Today is America reporter Cam Higby.

“Support for Charlie Kirk’s killer. He did us a favor; I would have killed him myself," said a Seattle protester at a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk on the day of his death, in a video compiled by Today is America journalist Cam Higby.”

"Tonight I was attacked at a vigil for Charlie Kirk. I recorded two leftists screaming about Charlie. They stole my phone, punched me in the face and smashed my glasses," states in another recording the communicator Cam Higby himself, showing those responsible for the attack who minutes later were arrested.

Austin Schroth, a teacher at Lake Norman Charter School in Huntersville, North Carolina, shared photos on Facebook taunting Charlie Kirk, according to an insider. "Go to hell, asshole!" he posted. Minutes later, he deleted the post and his profile from the social network.

Miami anesthesiologist Dr. Tatiana N. Atkins, who works at Larkin Community Hospital, says in a Live that she is glad Charlie Kirk was shot.

Terri Pinkham Vandemark, who identifies herself as a Department of Justice data analytics specialist since 2012, publicly mocks the late Charlie Kirk on Facebook.

Melanie Blanton, a LifeStance therapist in Chicago, celebrated Charlie's death on social media as "Karma" and praised the "Etsy witches" who "cursed" Kirk.

"Fifth Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle. A far-left activist with a sign that says, 'Charlie Kirk shot, of course he did!' The radical left has infected this city," posted another TikTok user with an image of a subject holding a sign.

Cody Roberts, a professor at California State University Monterey Bay, also appeared to mock Charlie Kirk's murder with posts on his stories.

Users denounced a U.S. War Department employee saying Charlie Kirk "got what he deserved."

Other personalities such as leftist singer Jocelyn Alice celebrated Charlie's murder, laughing unleashedly on TikTok and saying in a video that she "feels bad for the bullet."

A Tiktoker justifies and celebrates the murder of Charlie Kirk. "What do you think we're going to do, he deserved it!" she openly expresses.

Hundreds of leftists posted celebratory responses to social media posts mourning Kirk, or made derisive references to the "thoughts and prayers" Republicans often offer after mass shootings.