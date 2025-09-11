Authorities continue manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer after releasing two suspects

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de septiembre, 2025

US authorities announced Wednesday that the manhunt to capture the killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk remains ongoing, after two people considered suspects in the attack on the Turning Point USA founder were subsequently released. In a statement, the Utah Department of Public Safety explained that they released both suspects after determining that neither has "current ties to the shooting."

While the department detailed in its release that one of the individuals was charged with obstructing police at the University of Utah—the location where the Kirk shooting occurred—they did not explain the reasons why the two individuals were deemed suspects and eventually detained by authorities. "There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter," the institution said.

FBI Director Kash Patel had reported via his X account about the arrest of one of the suspects in Kirk's murder, adding that he would announce an update on the case. An hour later, Patel posted another tweet in which he said the agency had decided to let him go after questioning him. "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in the interest of transparency," Patel said.

One shot and one victim

At a press conference, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, Beau Mason, commented that those who will co-lead the criminal investigation will be both that agency and the FBI. Mason also explained that the department has called the case a "targeted attack", and even noted that the suspect is believed to have shot at the young conservative activist from the roof of a building, adding that only one shot was fired and that Kirk was the only victim.

Similarly, the commissioner explained that state authorities are currently maintaining numerous active crime scenes, "based on where the victim was shot, as well as the locations where the suspect and victim traveled."