Trump says India offered to reduce tariffs to zero

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump assured Monday that India is offering to reduce all tariffs imposed on U.S. goods that are destined for that country.

The information has come at a time when the Republican has been negotiating to strike a trade deal with India.

"They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder" the president said on his Truth Social account.

In that regard, the president explained that India sells the United States massive amounts of goods, but Americans sell very little to that country. "Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades," Trump noted.

"The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S.," the president stressed.