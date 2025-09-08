Trump hardens his stance on Putin: He is ready to apply new sanctions against Moscow

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ready to implement a second round of sanctions against Russia, amid stalled peace talks seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine.

When asked by a reporter whether he was ready to move forward with economic measures, Trump replied, "Yeah, I am," making it clear that pressure on Moscow will intensify if there is no progress toward a deal.

Defense in the face of questioning

The president reacted strongly to those who suggest that he has not acted against the Kremlin as Russian drone attacks on Ukraine continue. He recalled that he already imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India for the purchase of Russian oil, which he called the first phase of his strategy.

"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia. You call that no action?" the president asked, stressing that the next phases of his plan have yet to be implemented.