Appeals court stays closure of Alligator Alcatraz

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de septiembre, 2025

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the injunction ordering the closure and dismantling of the Florida 'Alligator Alcatraz.' The judges ruled in favor of the Sunshine State and the Department of Homeland Security, suspending the previous ruling by Judge Kathleen M. Williams.

The detention center was inaugurated in early July. The opening event was attended by Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. However, last Aug. 22, Judge Williams argued that state and federal authorities had violated environmental law by failing to conduct an impact review before building the facility in the Everglades.

Nearly two weeks later, the appeals court stayed the ruling pending a final decision on the case. "After careful consideration, we grant the defendants’ motions, and we stay the preliminary injunction and the underlying case itself pending appeal," the judges wrote.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reacted to the ruling and took aim at both the media and the district judge.

"There have been illegal aliens continuing to be there and being removed and returned to their home country. But they ran with the narrative because some leftist judge ruled implausibly that somehow Florida wasn't allowed to use our own property to help the federal government in this important mission because they didn't do an environmental impact statement," DeSantis said in a video posted on social media.

"Well, we said we would fight that. We said the mission would continue. And I'm pleased to say that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has just stayed that ruling and stayed the case. So Alligator Alcatraz is, in fact, like we've always said, open for business. The mission continues. And we're going to continue leading the way when it comes to immigration enforcement," he added.

James Uthmeier, Florida's attorney general, called the decision a "victory against an activist judge." he celebrated on social media, "The 11th Circuit not only blocked Judge (Kathleen) Williams’ order to close Alligator Alcatraz, but they also blocked her from proceeding with the case until the appeal is complete. A win for Florida and President Trump’s agenda!"