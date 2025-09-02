Voz media US Voz.us
Trump says he will 'quickly' solve the crime problem in Chicago, 'the most dangerous city in the world'

The president made the remarks after news broke that the city endured a violent Labor Day weekend, with at least 54 people injured and seven killed in separate shootings.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to quickly address Chicago’s crime problem, calling the city “the most dangerous in the world, by far.

I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in D.C.,” Trump said, referring to the deployment of National Guard reservists in the capital. “Chicago will be safe again, and soon,” he added.

The president made the comments after reports surfaced that Chicago experienced a violent Labor Day weekend, with at least 54 people injured and seven killed in separate shootings across the city.

In that context, Trump argued that Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker "needs help urgently, although he doesn't know it yet."

"It's an invasion"

Meanwhile, Pritzker maintained that “National Guard troops or any kind of troops on the streets of an American city don’t belong unless there is an insurrection, unless there is truly an emergency – and there is not.”

The Democrat also said he plans to sue the federal government if it deploys forces without local consent. “It would be an invasion with U.S. troops, if they actually do that. They’ll be in court pretty quickly,” he warned.

