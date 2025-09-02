Trump says he will 'quickly' solve the crime problem in Chicago, 'the most dangerous city in the world'

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to quickly address Chicago’s crime problem, calling the city “the most dangerous in the world, by far.”

“I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in D.C.,” Trump said, referring to the deployment of National Guard reservists in the capital. “Chicago will be safe again, and soon,” he added.

The president made the comments after reports surfaced that Chicago experienced a violent Labor Day weekend, with at least 54 people injured and seven killed in separate shootings across the city.

In that context, Trump argued that Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker "needs help urgently, although he doesn't know it yet."