Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosure shows 1-year, 3,500% increase in net worth, to between $6M and 30M

Published by Just The News 2 de septiembre, 2025

Despite claiming just months ago it was “categorically false” to call her a millionaire, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest financial disclosure shows a net worth of between $6 and $30 million.

She reported in her latest financial disclosure that her husband, Tim Mynett, has a stake in two companies that at the end of 2023 were worth no more than $51,000, but at the end of 2024 were worth between $6 and $30 million, the Washington Free Beacon is reporting Monday.

“The figures in Omar’s latest disclosures show that her and her husband’s net worth skyrocketed by at least 3,500 percent in just one year.”

A "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign", said Ilhan Omar

The Free Beacon points out that Omar told Business Insider in February of this year that she has been the subject of a "coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign," falsely claiming that she’s worth millions of dollars, which she called "ridiculous" and "categorically false." She also took to X in February, challenging her followers on X to "maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions."

One of Mynett’s two companies, as the New York Post reports, is a venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC. Their assets ballooned from less than $1,000 in assets in 2023 to between $5,000,000 and $25,000,000 by the end of 2024. Rose Lake Capital claims to have $60 billion in assets under management, according to the company’s website.

