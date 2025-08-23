President Trump begins crusade to end to mail-in voting

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump will lead the end of mail-in voting and voting machines that he called "inaccurate," "very expensive" and "controversial." The announcement was made by the Republican in a message in which he said that he will sign an executive order to push for the measure.

According to U.S Vote Foundation in 2020, 65 million voters cast absentee ballots, more than those who voted in person. During the pandemic, nearly all states allowed registered voters to vote remotely.

In that regard, the president explained that in his view, voting machines “Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”

Trump noted that the proposal seeks to strengthen electoral transparency with an eye on the 2026 midterm elections. He also advanced that Democrats will oppose his proposal. In addition, he detailed that "WITHOUT FAIR AND HONEST ELECTIONS, AND STRONG AND POWERFUL BORDERS, YOU DON’T HAVE EVEN A SEMBLANCE OF A COUNTRY."

"We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED. WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections," the president posted on Truth Social.

"Democrats are virtually unelectable"

The Republican took the opportunity to criticize the Democratic Party for its "woke" policies, arguing that in his view, they "are virtually Unelectable."



"With their HORRIBLE Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “WOKE” for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM," the president said.

"End mail-in ballots"

Although before the 2024 election he moderated his stance to push for mail-in voting, the president has been a consistent critic of this option. In fact, he expressed that mail-in voting was a possible source of cheating in the 2020 election, despite the fact that there was no evidence of widespread fraud but indications of election tampering.

For example, Just The News recalled that in the 2022 midterm elections, some states, such as Arizona, faced voting machine malfunctions. Kari Lake, former candidate for governor of that state, reported that thousands of Republicans were prevented from voting on election day due to errors recorded in about 60% of polling places in Maricopa County.

Another example is that of Rep. Abe Hamadeh (R-Ariz.), who in 2022 competed for attorney general and was narrowly defeated by Democrat Kris Mayes. After the election, Hamadeh filed a lawsuit alleging irregularities in the election.

Mayes is one of the Democrats to position themselves against President Donald Trump's proposal. She argued that the president "has zero authority to interfere in Arizona’s elections."

"Arizonans have safely and securely voted by mail for decades, ever since the Republican-led legislature approved it in the 1990’s. Donald Trump wants to rip away that right based on lies and conspiracies," she wrote in a message posted on X.

During his meeting with the president of Ukraine at the White House, Trump was questioned by reporters about his position on mail-in voting. In response, he reaffirmed his rejection and declared, "We're going to start with an executive order that's being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail-in ballots because they're corrupt."

Trump assures that states "must do what the federal government tells them"

According to the Constitution, "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of [choosing] Senators."

In that regard, the president stressed that "the States are merely an 'agent' for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do."

Experts consulted by Newsweek indicated that "Trump's executive order will not change federal elections and that Congress cannot change the way states conduct their elections."

Reactions from both parties

Meanwhile, after the news broke, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chief spokesman Marcus W. Robinson told Newsweek that Trump's proposal is "legally baseless" and "threatens the voting rights of millions of Americans, including military families and voters abroad."

For his part, White House spokesman Harrison Fields argued in a statement to Axios that the president "wants to secure America's elections and protect the vote, restoring the integrity of our elections by requiring voter ID, ensuring no illegal ballots are cast, and preventing cheating through lax and incompetent voting laws in states like California and New York."