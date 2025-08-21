California Supreme Court refuses to block Newsom's congressional redistricting plan

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2025

The California Supreme Court rejected Republican attempts to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan.

Republican lawmakers argued in a lawsuit filed Monday that the Democrat's ballot measure was not published early enough to comply with the public notice requirements set forth in the state Constitution.

However, the court found that Republicans "have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under [the] California Constitution."

"Six justices, all appointed by Democratic governors, endorsed the order, while Justice Carol Corrigan, the only Republican appointee, was absent and did not participate, the court said," per The San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the decision.

Democrats currently control 43 of the 52 seats in the state House of Representatives. If approved, the governor's proposal would change the way seats are apportioned in the U.S. House of Representatives.