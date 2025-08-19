Mike Johnson vows to stop Democrats' attempt to change California's electoral map

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de agosto, 2025

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) criticized California Democrats' proposal to redraw congressional lines and assured he will use all available resources to stop it. Johnson asserted that Republicans will abide by the law and will not allow Democrats to use the redistricting process as a political tool.

In a message posted on social networking site X, Johnson reported that he instructed the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) to employ "every measure and resource possible" against the California initiative. He also stressed that his goal is to protect the Republican majority in the House and move forward with a government agenda focused on the "America First" plan.

What California Democrats are proposing

Last Friday, Democrats in California introduced a new set of lines for congressional districts. They intend to take this map directly to the voters in a special election in November in order to avoid having the independent redistricting commission—normally in charge of the process—be the one to draw it. If successful, this would be a mid-decade redistricting, something out of the regular cycle.

This measure was introduced in response to Texas, where the state's Republican-majority Congress pushed through a new map that reinforces its political positions. The White House has also pushed Texas and other states to redraw their maps before 2026, which has intensified the tug-of-war between the two parties ahead of the midterm elections.

Redistricting debate

Democrats argue that their proposal seeks to balance the landscape against changes in Texas. However, the initiative has been challenged by Republicans, who see it as an attempt to manipulate the process and weaken the independent commission that historically designed the maps in California.