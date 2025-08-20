'Cornhusker Clink': Nebraska Governor and Kristi Noem Announce New Immigration Detention Center in McCook

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de agosto, 2025

The state of Nebraska announced Tuesday that it will open an immigration detention center in the southwestern part of the state, which will be dubbed 'Cornhusker Clink,' a play on Nebraska's nickname and an old slang term for jail. Thus, the alternative name the jail will feature will follow the line of immigration detention centers that have been announced throughout this second administration of President Donald Trump, which are: 'Speedway Slammer' in the state of Indiana, and 'Deportation Depot' and 'Alligator Alcatraz' in the state of Florida.

In a statement, Nebraska Republican Governor Jim Pillen reported that he and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had agreed to use an existing minimum-security prison labor camp in the city of McCook to house immigrants being held and awaiting deportation. "This is about keeping Nebraskans—and Americans across our country—safe," the governor commented.

"Getting the worst of the worst out of our country."

Shortly after issuing his statement, Pillen held a press conference in McCook at which he told reporters present that the prison would have the advantage of being located in an existing facility, adding that it was near a regional airport. Likewise, the Nebraska governor detailed that he did not know if the immigration detention center would house both men and women or if children could be held. Similarly, the conservative leader added that he learned of the Trump administration's interest in the facility last Friday.

For his part, Noem detailed in another statement that the prison will have 280 beds and thanked Pillen for his collaboration. "COMING SOON to Nebraska: Cornhusker Clink. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand detention bed space by 280 beds. Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home app," Noem commented.