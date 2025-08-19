Democrat Sherrod Brown will try to return to the Senate in 2026
If he wins the primary, the former Ohio senator will face incumbent Jon Husted, who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to replace JD Vance.
Sherrod Brown announced his candidacy for the Senate in Ohio for 2026. After losing his seat in 2024, the former Democratic senator will attempt a triumphant return to the upper chamber during the midterm elections. If he wins the primary, he will face incumbent Jon Husted, who was appointed to replace JD Vance.
Brown, now 72, has a long history on Capitol Hill. After serving as local secretary of state for two terms, he came to the House of Representatives in January 1993. He remained there until 2007 to take over in the Senate. In the 2006 election, he defeated then incumbent and now governor of the Buckeye State, Mike DeWine.
Despite being one of Bernie Sanders's senators, he was among the finalists to be Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016. The campaign ultimately went for his colleague Tim Kaine, of Virginia.
In the Upper House, he chaired the powerful Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, in addition to the Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions, and Family Policy. In 2024 he unsuccessfully sought a third term, falling to Republican Bernie Moreno.
Brown made his candidacy official on social media, where he posted a pitch video ahead of 2026.
"I didn’t plan to run for office again, but when I see what’s going on, I know I can do something about it for Ohio. That’s why I’m running for Senate. Because even in these challenging times, I still believe if you stand up for workers, treat people with respect, and always fight for Ohio, you can actually make a difference," the Democrat said.
Standing up for workers. Treating everyone with dignity and respect. Working as hard as possible for the people of Ohio.— Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) August 18, 2025
I've tried to live my life by those principles. But these days that's not what's happening in Washington—so I'm running for Senate. pic.twitter.com/RukX9yxTQi
"For the past eight months, all they’ve done is made things worse for Ohioans, handing over your hard-earned money to corporations and to billionaires. Their reckless tariffs and economic chaos are increasing prices and threatening the survival of small businesses all across our state," he added.
While the Senate race in Ohio was not expected to be close, Brown's name recognition and fundraising prowess could make the race more competitive. Hours after the former senator's announcement, the Cook Political Report changed its projection of the election. It moved from "probably Republican" to "lean Republican."
The Republican response to Brown's candidacy
"Ohioans just rejected Sherrod Brown’s radical agenda of allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports, fueling mass illegal immigration, and failing to protect Ohio’s good-paying manufacturing jobs," she said.
"If Brown wins his primary, we remain confident voters will reject him again in 2026," he added.
Senator Moreno, who defeated Brown in 2024, also weighed in on his candidacy: "Here’s what Sherrod Brown fought for: an open border that brought in millions of illegals that lowered wages and raised costs for American workers; men in women’s sports and child mutilation; massive subsidies and mandates for EVs. He’s a loser that can’t get a job."
Here’s what Sherrod Brown fought for:— Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 18, 2025
✅ Open border that brought in millions of illegals that lowered wages and raised costs for American workers
✅ Men in women’s sports and child mutilation
✅ Massive subsidies and mandates for EVs
He’s a loser that can’t get a job. https://t.co/QLk7DMyaDr