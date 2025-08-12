Ken Paxton defended the recall of Texas Democratic lawmakers on Voz News

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de agosto, 2025

Ken Paxton, attorney general of Texas, provided more details about the legal action the state is taking against Democratic lawmakers who boycotted the special session to redraw congressional districts. In an interview with Karina Yapor on Voz News, he also discussed the Beto O'Rourke organization and his 2026 Senate bid.

Paxton, who has held office since 2015, has been one of the most visible faces of Texas Gov. against Democratic state representatives who traveled bound for Illinois or Massachusetts. He recently asked the state's Supreme Court to impeach 13 of those involved.

"We believe these legislators have a responsibility to do their jobs. We're making the argument that they are avoiding that. They publicly made statements that they're not going to be here to vote and represent their constituents. Somebody needs to show up. It's their responsibility to be there, and since they will not show up, these are people who have left the state, and they've said they won't do their jobs. We're asking the Supreme Court to replace them so that we can have people come in that will do that job," the Republican said.

In addition, Paxton argued that Democrats have been implementing partisan election maps in various states across the country for years. "So there's almost every Democratic state; it's shocking that there are several Democratic states that have zero Republican representation. (...) Go look at the map. It's crazy what they've done. And it's crazy what these other states have done. And yet they act like they are pristine and perfect, and they've never done anything like it. They have. They were the ones that started this years ago," he continued.

The full interview with Ken Paxton