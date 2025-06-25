A socialist for 2028? Bernie Sanders avoids confirming his candidacy as he profiles AOC as future Democratic front-runner

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de junio, 2025

The independent senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, avoided Tuesday confirming a new presidential bid for 2028, but profiled New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) as a future leading figure within the party. During an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, the famous comedian and sports commentator talked with the socialist politician about current American politics, in which he also highlighted the 2028 presidential elections, at a time when the Democrats are in a delicate situation after the disaster of Kamala Harrisin the past electoral event and the identity crisis experienced by the party.

During the episode, Rogan asked Sanders directly if he planned to run for president for a third time, to which the far-left senator was hesitant, responding that, given his age, he saw it complicated that the majority of voters would decide to support him. "I am 83 years of age. I’m not sure the American people would be too enthusiastic," Sanders replied to Rogan, who in several episodes has publicly expressed his admiration for the Vermont socialist.

Praise for AOC

After hearing his response, Rogan quickly commented that "You’re still very with it. I mean, you’re a couple of years older than Biden. Think of that. You can be off a lot worse." Far from issuing a concrete answer on whether he would launch a third presidential campaign after 2016 and 2020, the socialist lawmaker laughed and again downplayed the comment. However, Sanders began to praise the New York congresswoman, with whom he recently had a tour in the country called "Fighting Oligarchy," the purpose of which was to ccriticize the policies of the U.S. president's administration Donald Trump.

The praise for AOC could suggest a possible run by the far-left representative for 2028, taking into account thatseveral media outlets have commented that she will most likely end up becoming one of the Democratic Party's candidates for that year. "She looked around her, and she saw a society that was fundamentally unjust and, in many ways, ugly to the people in the community in which she lived in New York City. She stood up and took on one of the most powerful people in the House of Representatives, and she started with almost no money against the guy who had unlimited funds, and she beat him," Sanders said of AOC in the episode.