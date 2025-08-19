Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de agosto, 2025

William Bill Barr testified under oath that he did not see information linking Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein. The former attorney general appeared in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday, specifically about the "horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein."

Barr served as attorney general for two different presidents, a distinction he shares with William Wirt, Francis Biddle, and Robert F. Kennedy. In his case, he served from 1991 to 1993, during the George H.W. Bush administration, as well as during part of the Bush administration. Bush, as well as during part of the first Trump Administration.

While Barr's testimony was behind closed doors, James Comer (R-KY), chairman of the Oversight Committee, revealed some details about his return to Capitol Hill:"He said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out."

On the alleged client list, he said Barr "knew nothing" about it. "People want to know the truth about Epstein's island. They want to know who was involved. Was the government involved? Did the government know about it? And I think Attorney General Barr's shed a lot of light with respect to his knowledge of it. And hopefully we'll bring in Merrick Garland and others and find out more," he continued.

The former official is the first to appear before the committee, which also subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, and former attorneys general Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales.

Some Democrats on the committee also spoke about the former attorney general's testimony, which lasted approximately two hours.

“I have more questions now than I did before going in. Just generally, though, I think the Democratic side is doing most of the heavy lifting. I don't think we're learning much from the questioning from the House Republicans,” said Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA).