Melania Trump threatens to sue Hunter Biden for linking her to Jeffrey Epstein

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de agosto, 2025

Melania Trump put Hunter Biden on notice that she could sue him for $1 billion. The reason is a statement made by former President Joe Biden's son, in which he linked the first lady to Jeffrey Epstein.

The first lady's lawyer demanded that the former president's son "immediately retract these false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements," which were made earlier this month on the program "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan."

Regarding the interview, Biden referred to the beginnings of the relationship between Donald Trump and Melania: "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that's how Melania, the first lady and the president met."

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums. Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide," the first lady's Florida-based attorney, Alejandro Brito, wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News.

"Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm. (...) Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," the counsel added.

Putting someone on notice is the step prior to a formal lawsuit. It serves to put on record that the defendant was warned and had the opportunity to correct his or her conduct before the case goes to court.

Brito also took aim at "the source" of the information, "serial fabulist" Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast.

"The timing of this video is evident and underscores the actual malice behind the decision to publish it given the plain falsity of the statements. Given your vast history of trading on the names of others—including your surname—for your personal benefit, it is obvious that you published these false and defamatory statements about Mrs. Trump to draw attention to yourself," the first lady's lawyer stated.