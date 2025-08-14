Vance told US troops in the UK that thanks to them Trump is going to 'bring peace to Europe once again'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de agosto, 2025

Vice President JD Vance told members of the U.S. Armed Forces stationed at Fairford Royal Air Force Base in the United Kingdom on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is realizing his mission to restore peace in Europe after several conflicts that continent has experienced in recent years during the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden. "The president of the United States came in six months ago, and I just talked to him right before I came on stage, and he said very simply that we are going to make it our mission as an administration to bring peace to Europe once again," Vance commented.

Likewise, the vice president mentioned the different conflicts that the Trump Administration has managed to resolve or cool down throughout the world since he began this second presidency, including between Cambodia and Thailand, between Serbia and Kosovo, and between Rwanda and the Congo. Similarly, Vance commented that the Republican president's next task will be to materialize concrete steps to end the Russia-Ukraine war, mentioning the expected meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. "In just a couple of days, the president is headed to Anchorage, Alaska, to try to achieve an end to this terrible war in Russia and Ukraine. You guys make that possible" Vance commented.

"You guys are the reason why we have leverage in these conversations"

Elsewhere in his speech, Vance told the troops that they make it possible for Trumpto succeed by allowing him to negotiate from a position of strength, adding that ", it isn’t possible to bring peace anywhere unless the bad guys are also worried that we’ve got a hell of a fine Air Force and a hell of a fine military to back up the peace, to begin with."

Similarly, the vice president told U.S. troops in the U.K. that "You guys are the reason why we have leverage in these conversations with world leaders because they know that if we cut a deal, it is backed up by the finest fighting force anywhere in the world and that’s what makes your job so important."