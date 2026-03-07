Voz media US Voz.us
Trump meets again with opposition leader María Corina Machado to receive firsthand information about the transition in Venezuela

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Donald Trump and María Corina MachadoMandel Ngan/ AFP

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado held a second private meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday in the White House, according to a report from Caracol Radio. The meeting came at a key moment for the U.S. administration, which is closely following political developments in Venezuela following the capture of Nicolás Maduro in early 2026.

White House sources indicated that the meeting, apparently held over breakfast, went longer than planned, lasting approximately 90 minutes. It was convened at the request of Trump, who sought to receive Machado's assessment of the political situation in the South American country directly. Also present were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Status of the transition

During the meeting, the status of Washington's efforts for the political transition in Venezuela was reviewed. According to sources, it was conveyed to Machado that the process is continuing as planned and that before moving towards an eventual electoral process it is necessary to stabilize the structures of the state and ensure that the institutional apparatus functions without fractures.

Continuity of the dialogue

Machado was summoned for a new meeting in Washington in two or three weeks, in order to continue evaluating the evolution of the Venezuelan situation and the role of the opposition in an eventual political transition. The objective, according to sources, is to maintain a direct channel of communication while the United States closely monitors the country's internal movements and options for reorganizing power in a stable manner.

The meeting reflects the Trump administration's interest in maintaining direct communication with Venezuelan opposition leaders and ensuring that any transition takes place within a framework of institutional stability, even amid the international pressure the White House faces.

