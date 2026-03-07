Trump meets again with opposition leader María Corina Machado to receive firsthand information about the transition in Venezuela

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de marzo, 2026

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado held a second private meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday in the White House, according to a report from Caracol Radio. The meeting came at a key moment for the U.S. administration, which is closely following political developments in Venezuela following the capture of Nicolás Maduro in early 2026.

White House sources indicated that the meeting, apparently held over breakfast, went longer than planned, lasting approximately 90 minutes. It was convened at the request of Trump, who sought to receive Machado's assessment of the political situation in the South American country directly. Also present were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Status of the transition

During the meeting, the status of Washington's efforts for the political transition in Venezuela was reviewed. According to sources, it was conveyed to Machado that the process is continuing as planned and that before moving towards an eventual electoral process it is necessary to stabilize the structures of the state and ensure that the institutional apparatus functions without fractures.