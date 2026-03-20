Glenn Beck on Fierce Talks: 'Islamism is a threat to all religions on Earth'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de marzo, 2026

In her new episode of Fierce Talks, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed political commentator Glenn Beck on a variety of topics, including not only everything related to the war against Iran but also the threat of Islamism and the current political landscape in the United States.

"I’ve been watching the president closely for many many years, he’s trying to change the entire global system as it was established in 1945 after the war. He’s pushing us into a new era, so all of former alliances, all of these things, he is pushing and breaking if they have to be if they no longer serve us. I think that Islamism, the radical and worst parts of political Islam is here in the US, the Middle East and Europe. And look what it has done to the Middle East, it has destroyed it. And they are serious about global caliphate. And we sit here and we dismiss it, but it’s a cancer. We have denied that there is cancer in the body since 1979 and is now in all of our organs. Europe is falling and it has maybe one chance to get out but it has to hurry. Islamism is a threat to every faith on earth, this will eradicate Christianity, this is the crusades," Beck said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.