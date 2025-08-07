Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de agosto, 2025

Ken Paxton initiated an investigation against a political organization led by Beto O'Rourke. The Texas attorney general alleged that the group powered by People is funding Democratic lawmakers who continue to block the special session to redraw congressional districts, allegedly violating bribery, campaign finance and abuse of power laws.

Paxton's office alleges that O'Rourke's organization is "funding" the travel of Democrats from the Texas House of Representatives, who moved to states such as Illinois or Massachusetts.

Powered by People's alleged involvement in these trips was initially reported by The Texas Tribune. Among other expenses, lawmakers must bear the cost of lodging, food and fines of $500 a day, which accrue for each day they are absent for the special session.

"Powered by People, a Democratic political group started by former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, has emerged as a top funder covering the costs of Texas lawmakers’ out-of-state decampment to thwart a new GOP-proposed congressional map, according to two people involved with the fundraising efforts," they noted from the cited media outlet.

"National Democratic organizations have been eager to pick up the tab for what they see as a last-ditch effort to stop a nationwide redistricting war that threatens to upend the 2026 midterms. O’Rourke’s organization, armed with a $3.5 million war chest, has covered much of the costs so far — including air transport, lodging and logistical support, a person involved with the fundraising said — though other groups have been in the mix," they added.

Shortly after the piece was published came the announcement from the Texas attorney general, who will seek the Republican nomination for Senate in 2026, challenging incumbent John Cornyn.

"Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it," Paxton said in a statement.

O'Rourke, now 53, was a candidate for Senate in 2018, president in 2020 and governor in 2022. He responded to the Republican just hours after the indictment, "The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats. Let’s stop these thugs before they steal our country."

On the Powered by People story, it was created by the Democrat in 2019 after his campaign against Ted Cruz in 2018. It is dedicated to voter registration and mobilizing Democrats in the Lone Star State.

Texas redistricting debate



The Texas state constitution requires a quorum of 2/3 of the members to legally session; if not met, the House cannot move forward with any legislation, including redistricting. While at least 50 Democratic legislators left the state and traveled to Illinois or Massachusetts, others remain in Texas territory.

As for the discussion on the electoral map, this is done every ten years according to the results of the census. The larger the population, the more seats in the House of Representatives for that state. The last map was drawn in 2021 by the Republican majority in the Texas Legislature. However, Governor Abbott is seeking to redraw it ahead of the 2026 election. Should his proposal pass, the GOP could pick up five additional seats.

On the other side, Democrats accuse Abbott of attempting an unprecedented maneuver to try to keep Republicans in the House majority next year.