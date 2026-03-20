LeBron James ties NBA record for games played, Doncic scores 60 points

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de marzo, 2026

LeBron James, the NBA record man, on Thursday caught up with Robert Parish at the top of players with the most games played in the North American basketball league.

Here are the key moments from Thursday in the NBA:

LeBron James matched the mark of 1,611 games played that Parish single-handedly held for nearly three decades in the Los Angeles Lakers' 134-126 win over the visiting Miami Heat.

The 41-year-old forward was a doubt until the last minute but was finally part of the starting lineup against Miami, the team with which he won two rings in 2012 and 2013.

Parish, a Boston Celtics legend, also played 1,611 games over 21 active seasons(1976-1997).

One of the best players in history, King James continues to accumulate records in a career that is still unknown if it will end at the end of this season.

LeBron was already since February 2023 the NBA's all-time leading scorer, after unseating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and holds other records such as the most seasons (23) and All-Star Games (22) played.

On March 5, he added to his collection of milestones with the record for most shots scored, which he also snatched from Abdul-Jabbar.

This Thursday in Miami, LeBron indulged in a triple double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists to second Slovenian Luka Doncic, who had a breakout performance with 60 points scored.

Luka Doncic, on his way to his second 50-plus point game of the season The Slovenian, the NBA's leading scorer, hit 18 of 30 shots, including nine three-pointers, en route to his second 50-plus point game of the season. He had scored 51 in a win over Chicago Bulls also this month.



This eighth win in a row for the Lakers has lifted them from sixth to third place in the Western Conference, where the second-place San Antonio Spurs have now joined the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, already qualified, in the playoffs.

Wemby leads Spurs into playoffs

French center Victor Wembanyama scored the winning basket to give the Spurs the 101-100 victory over Phoenix Suns and with it playoff qualification, in San Antonio's first visit to the postseason since 2019.

The Spurs were down by 10 with 4:50 minutes to play. They were down five with 1:01 remaining when Wembanyama hit a pair of free throws and De'Aaron Fox attacked the rim for a layup to cut the deficit to one with 26.6 seconds on the clock.

The Spurs closed out Devin Booker, forcing the Suns to call a timeout, and on the ensuing inbound, Wembanyama fouled rookie Rasheer Fleming, who missed both free throws.

When Wemby's basket over Ighodaro Bear kissed the net, the crowd at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio went wild.