'César Chávez was the idol of the Democrats; now we will have to see what they say'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de marzo, 2026

On Voz News, journalist and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former lieutenant governor of California Abel Maldonado about the recent revelations related to historic leftist and Democrat leader César Chávez, who allegedly abused minors.

"If there will be no hypocrisy, the streets named after Cesar Chavez should be removed just like the statues in the Capitol in Sacramento. This to me is unbelievable. It's unbelievable what I'm seeing and what I'm hearing. This is something serious and huge for the Latino and Mexican community here in California. The Democrats in California and Arizona held César Chávez up as an idol, but now we have to see what they are going to say because what has come out is something very serious.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.